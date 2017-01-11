The 12 most exciting Netflix Originals coming in 2017

OK, so it's not strictly a Netflix Original, given that it's being produced by CBS Studos. Still, with weekly episodes, Star Trek's highly anticipated return to the small screen should be well worth beaming up for.
We don't know much about what's in store, except that it takes place around the same time as the current Star Trek films but will feature a new ship and crew, with The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green taking centre-stage as Lieutenant Commander Rainsford. Hannibal TV series creator Bryan Fuller and Star Trek reboot writer Alex Kurtzman are creators of the new series, which gives it a good deal of pre-release credibility, too.
The new series is set for release in May 2017. Until then, you should have no trouble getting your Trek fix: all epsidoes of the the original series, the animated series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise are available on Netflix..