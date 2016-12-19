The Internet, via a neutered media, is failing democracy

If 2016 is going to be known for anything more than the year the US elected Donald Trump to be the 45th president, it will be also the year when the Internet began actively destroying the foundations of liberal democracy. From fake news to funded trolling, and algorithm-driven social networks that now inject themselves into every facet of daily life has become one of the largest power plays in modern history. Forget Rupert Murdoch – the next media battle is being fought on Facebook, Twitter and Google.

It’s important to note that this failure of truth to overcoming falsehood is due to several reasons, but mainly the devaluation of mainstream media outlets by politicians and pundits over the course of three decades. Sure, it’s easy to start a blog and flood social networks with falsities now, but the main reason that people read and believe such tripe is because they’ve been conditioned to think that intrinsic biases (whether true or false) have made traditional bastions of truth redundant.

This is true, to a point. Many large news organisations, such as Fairfax, News Corp and CNN have had their revenues drastically cut by the internet’s removal of traditional media markets. Online advertising pays significantly less than print advertising, as the market is much broader. Thus, many news organisations began replacing traditional “hard” news with “soft” news that was popular and trend worthy – think celebrities, gadgets, animals, property, lifestyle – and used that easy revenue to fund harder news. Or so we were told.

The reality is that news organisations have been shedding journalists at alarming rates - along with important newsroom positions like sub-editors, whose job it is to fact, spell and grammar check articles. The result is significantly less investigative reporting – especially on a local level. What it has been replaced with is news that creates traffic, usually either bombastic, easily trending news (What has Donald tweeted today?) or filler, both of which circulates well on social media. Hard news, such as in-depth reporting on events like the war in Syria, the fight against ISIS in Iraq, or even important domestic discussion on policy – is left to syndication or freelancers.

The other important factor to note is that traditional news organisations were, and still are, held to strict codes of conduct in regards to the truth of their published work. News organisations’ credibility is based entirely on their ability to fact check their reporting and ensure it is not only true, but impartial and that biases are kept to a minimum. If a news channel or a paper wrote or broadcast a mistruth, they could be reported to an ombudsman or would be savaged by other competing sources of news to be kept in check.

What has happened is that we are left with less trusted, yet original, sources of news. This was made clear when hundreds of fake news sites flooded social media during the US Election with complete garbage – such as conspiracy theory claims like Pizzagate – which culminated in an actual terrorist act on a local business in Washington DC. Where in previous times, many of these sources would be quickly written off – think tabloids like “News of the World” – they are now taken as gospel by a heavily divided and partisan readership.

It wasn’t just the election either. A heavy reliance on algorithms and popularity over the truth by search engines and aggregation sites is promoting hate speech and holocaust denial. Gaming of Google isn’t new though, especially for political reasons – in 2003 a sex columnist named Dan Savage gamed Google, Yahoo and Bing to make search terms for controversial US politician Rick Santorum point to websites that described his surname as meaning something normally associated with a particular sexual act. Since then, Google has attempted to readjust its code to avoid having its search results controlled by outside actors, but still refuse to intervene when results are compromised.

This idea of free speech, expression and independence is undermined by the fact that Google, like Facebook and Twitter, takes almost all its revenue from people paying to be on top of its search results, on affiliate websites and in the middle of news feeds. It’s not 1995 anymore. The internet is not a pokey little network for nerds to communicate - it’s an all-encompassing, global, mainstream communications system with a small handful of companies ultimately controlling the flow of information. Google has no commercial imperative to remove white supremacist propaganda from the top of its search pages, so why would it bother?

Twitter is equally as bad. Again, thanks to a system that rewards popularity and immediacy over truth, anyone can amass a following based on their stature and effectively publish whatever they want. There is no penalty for lying or spreading mistruths on Twitter, as individuals are rarely held to account for more than a few hours or days amongst the rapid fire 24-hour news cycle. During the election, Donald Trump told so many lies that fact checking websites could barely keep up with their repudiations of his astonishing claims.

Facebook, to its credit, is taking a more hands on approach. After acknowledging its hand in spreading (and in my cases, profiting, from sponsored boosting) thousands of hoax articles to its users, it has developed a new system that warns users that a specific article may have been disputed due to its source or number of user initiated flags. It warns users before they share it and declares a banner underneath its position to effectively neuter its impact. This could have an extraordinary impact, based on Facebook’s incredible active user base, and should be something Google and Twitter should be looking at very carefully.

It cannot be understated how important the media is to the safety of liberal democracies. Nor can it be understated how important the Internet is to bringing the world closer together. But these flaws in the system can become new world tools that were made popular during the 50s, albeit on a significantly larger scale. This isn’t about whether you are right or left, green or conservative, libertarian or centrist – it’s about ensuring that truth and fact at the centre of our societies.